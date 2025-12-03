Basrah oil slide on global market pressure

Shafaq News - Basrah

Prices of Basrah crude grades fell on Tuesday, tracking declines in global oil markets as concerns over weak demand and ample supply pressured trading.

Basrah Heavy slid 48 cents, or 0.79%, to $60.29 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by the same amount — down 0.77% — to $62.40.

Oil prices retreated in early Wednesday trading as investors weighed signs of softening consumption and rising inventories, while awaiting the outcome of US–Russia peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.