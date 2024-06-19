Basrah crudes surge following global oil rise

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil increased alongside a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged higher by $1.11 to $80.95, while Basrah Medium also rose by $1.11 to $83.80.

Oil prices rose slightly in early trading today, as concerns about escalating conflict in Europe and the Middle East dissipated, easing demand concerns in the wake of an unexpected increase in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $85.35 a barrel by 0350 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 6 cents to $81.51 per barrel.