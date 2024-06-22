Basrah crude records weekly gains mirroring global markets

Shafaq News/ Basrah Crude recorded weekly gains of more than 3% during the past week, with global oil also recording weekly gains for Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $0.49, closing at $82.71. This downturn resulted in a weekly gains of $3.27 or 3.23%.

Basrah Medium crude rose by $0.49, settling at $85.56 in its recent session. Its weekly gains amounted to $3.27 or 3.30%.

On Friday, global oil prices fell by 1% at the end of trading but recorded strong weekly gains for Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil.

Brent crude posted a weekly gain of 3.71%, while WTI recorded a weekly increase of 3.4%.