Basrah crudes see weekly gains despite Friday's drop

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil posted weekly gains last week, despite Friday's decline in the final trading session.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with a 16-cent decline, reaching $69.02. However, it recorded a weekly gain of 71 cents, equivalent to 1.04%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with a 16-cent drop, settling at $72.12. It also saw a weekly gain of 71 cents or 0.99%.

Brent crude futures fell by 41 cents, or 0.56%, to $72.47 a barrel by 0420 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.56%, to $68.99 per barrel.