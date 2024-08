Basrah crudes drop despite global oil surge

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil decreased despite a rise in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $0.59 to $71.65, while Basrah Medium also rose by $0.59 to $74.46.

Global oil prices increased after US government data revealed a significant drop in crude inventories, helping prices recover from their lowest levels in several months.

Brent crude futures increased by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.56 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $75.52 as of 0017 GMT.