Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with the increase in global oil prices.

The price of Basrah Heavy crude increased by 18 cents to $72.62 per barrel. Basrah Medium crude prices also edged higher by 18 cents, reaching $75.56 per barrel.

Brent crude futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.55 a barrel by 0425 GMT while US crude futures were at $75.34 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.7%.