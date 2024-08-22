Basrah crudes inch lower following global oil fluctuations
2024-08-22T07:19:40+00:00
Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday, with global oil prices fluctuating.
The price of Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 24 cents to $72.37 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude prices also fell by 24 cents, reaching $75.37 per barrel.
Brent crude futures settled down $1.15, or 1.49%, at $76.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled $1.24 lower or 1.69% at $71.93.