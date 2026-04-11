Basrah crudes end week higher despite global losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude advanced more than 6% over the past week, even as global oil markets declined.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $3.84 in its last session to $114.97 per barrel, recording weekly gains of $6.82, or 6.31%, while Basrah Medium crude climbed by $3.84 to settle at $117.07 per barrel, posting weekly gains of $6.82, or 6.19%.

Brent futures settled lower by 72 cents, or 0.8%, at $95.20 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.30, or 1.3%, to settle at $96.57 a barrel, with a weekly drop of 13.4%.