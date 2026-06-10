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Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq

Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
2026-06-10T16:40:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Pharmacy students at Qaiwan International University in Al-Sulaymaniyah have developed and manufactured a line of cosmetic products, in what the university said is the first initiative of its kind in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The supervisor of academic activities at the university, Sana Mohammed, said the products were developed according to scientific and medical standards, with a focus on product safety and minimizing potential side effects for users.

Local production of such preparations, she added, supports the development of Iraq's medical cosmetics sector and builds national manufacturing capacity through domestic talent and expertise.

Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq
Kurdish pharmacy students manufacture first cosmetic products in Iraq

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