Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices fell by $1.02 on Tuesday, tracking losses in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped 1.37% to $73.20 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude fell 1.30% to $77.20 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 44 cents, or 0.43%, to $101.32 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 66 cents, or 0.57%, to $115.15 per barrel.

The OPEC reference basket stood at $115.09 a barrel, while the UAE’s Murban crude was priced at $117.67 a barrel, down 33 cents, or 0.28%.