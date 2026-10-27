Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Tuesday it arrested a former electricity distribution director and 12 other suspects in Al-Muthanna province over the alleged misuse of more than 6.15 billion dinars ($4.05 million) in public funds.

Investigators uncovered the irregularities while inspecting the General Company for Electricity Distribution in the South’s Al-Muthanna branch and the Al-Soub Al-Kabeer maintenance center, according to the Commission, which said the former director and other employees allegedly manipulated measurement units and purchase requests in 2024 to procure excessive quantities of electrical panels that were not needed.

The purchases included 48 power factor correction panels recorded as received but subsequently stored in warehouses designated for discarded materials. Investigators seized the equipment and original procurement payment records.

Al-Muthanna Investigation Court, which handles integrity cases, ordered the detention of all 13 suspects, including former accounting and sales directors, internal audit, substation and storage officials, and procurement committee members. The court also issued arrest and search warrants for three additional employees and imposed travel bans on all defendants.

The investigation is proceeding under Article 340 of Iraq’s Penal Code, which addresses deliberate damage to public funds or the interests of government institutions.

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