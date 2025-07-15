Basrah crude prices rise despite global market downturn

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices climbed on Tuesday even as international oil markets saw a decline amid easing supply concerns.

Basrah Heavy rose by $1.26 to reach $68.55 per barrel, while Basrah Medium recorded the same increase, reaching $71.65 per barrel.

The gains came despite a broader dip in global oil prices following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a move that temporarily eased fears of supply disruptions.

As of 03:42 GMT, Brent crude futures had dropped by 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.92 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.63.