Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil rise

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude prices fell, despite rising oil prices in global markets.

Basrah Heavy fell by $0.12 to $68.98 per barrel, and Basrah Medium decreased by $0.12 reaching $72.14 per barrel.

Global oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising more than $1 on a decision by OPEC+ to delay by a month plans to increase output, while the market braced for a week that spans a US presidential election and a key meeting in China.

Brent futures rose by $1.18 per barrel, or 1.61%, to stand at $74.28 a barrel by 04:02 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.21 a barrel, or 1.74%, to stand at $70.70.