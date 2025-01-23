Basrah crude prices fall as global oil declines

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices dropped on Thursday, tracking declines in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $1.18, or 1.51%, to $76.84 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also decreased by $1.18, or 1.45%, reaching $80.09 per barrel.

The decline was attributed to uncertainty over the economic impact of tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump, which sparked concerns among market analysts about slowing global economic growth and decreased energy demand.

By 04:27 GMT, Brent crude futures decreased by $0.26, or 0.3%, to $78.74 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $0.23, or 0.3%, to $75.21 per barrel.