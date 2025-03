Basrah crude prices drop as global oil gains

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude prices dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, despite a rise in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude fell 74 cents, or 1.9%, to $67.24 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined 74 cents, or 1.04%, to $70.29 per barrel.

Brent futures rose 44 cents to $70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 47 cents to reach $66.72 per barrel, supported by a weaker dollar despite an increase in US crude inventories.