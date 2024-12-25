Basrah crude prices decline, diverging from global oil gains

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, reversing gains recorded in the previous session.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 13 cents to $69.51 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude dropped by the same margin to $72.61 per barrel.

Both grades had risen by 62 cents in the prior session, closing at $69.64 and $72.74 per barrel, respectively.

In contrast, global oil prices advanced. Brent crude futures settled at $73.58 per barrel, up 95 cents, or 1.3%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $70.10 per barrel.