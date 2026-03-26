Basrah crude drops over 8% despite global oil rise

Shafaq News- Basra

Basrah crude fell more than 8% on Thursday, diverging from rising global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy dropped $9.75, or 8.22%, to $108.93 per barrel, while Basrah Medium fell by the same amount, 8.07%, to $111.03 per barrel.

Global benchmarks rose, with Brent at $103.22 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $91.50, recovering part of the previous session’s losses.

Iraqi crude is priced by destination: exports to Asia track the average of Dubai and Oman crude, shipments to Europe are benchmarked to Brent, and exports to the United States follow WTI, each with premiums or discounts based on market conditions.