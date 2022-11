Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's heavy crude fell on a weekly basis with more than a 5% loss.

Brent crude futures settled at $87.62 a barrel, losing 2.16$. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 1.65 cents higher at $80.08. it fell about 9.98% on the week.

Basra's heavy crude to Asian customers closed at $98.42, posting a weekly loss of $4.77, or 5.67%.