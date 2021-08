Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Wednesday outshined other OPEC crudes, pocketing $71.49 a barrel, 2.32% above the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $63.8 a barrel, up by 4.16%.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $70.22 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $65.28 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $69.02and $69.31 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $69.05, $0.02 below Angola's Girassol. The Kuwait crude's price tag was set at $70.78.