Basra light edges out other OPEC crudes

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude registered $75.51 a barrel, 0.19% above the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $69.93 a barrel, up by 6.4%.

The prices of both crudes imported to the Asian market inched up driven by the rising prices of other global crudes, as Brent and West Texas crudes registered $74.9 and $72.18 a barrel, respectively.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $73.85 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $69.25 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $72.32 and $73.36 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $72.92, $0.14 below Angola's Girassol.