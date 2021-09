Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude on Thursday dropped, pocketing 73.28 a barrel, 1.19% under the previous session's price.

A Basra heavy crude barrel also dropped to 68.02$ a barrel.

The Saudi Arab light crude is at $74.29 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $68.96 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $73.34 and $74.22 a barrel, respectively.