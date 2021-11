Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude climbed pocketing $84.18 a barrel today.

A Basra heavy crude barrel dropped to $77.18 a barrel, down by 2.12%.

The Saudi Arab light crude is at $81.28 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $83.80 and $85.53 a barrel, respectively.

A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $84.33, while Angola's Girassol registered $84.42.