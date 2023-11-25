Basra crudes post weekly gains despite losses on Friday

Shafaq News/ The price of Iraq's Basra crude oil rose for the week, ending a three-week losing streak.

Basra Light crude oil closed at $78.60 per barrel on Friday, down $1.11 from the previous day. However, it still posted a weekly gain of $2.07, or 3.56%.

Basra Intermediate crude oil also closed lower on Friday, down $1.11 per barrel to $81.65. However, it also posted a weekly gain of $2.07, or 3.42%.

Global oil prices were relatively stable last week, rising 84 cents, or 1%, to $80.58 per barrel. The benchmark contract closed at $80.61 per barrel on Friday, November 17.