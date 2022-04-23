Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-23T11:13:01+0000
Basra crude shrugs -8$ this week as the global market settles down

Shafaq News/ Basra's heavy crude closed at an $8 weekly loss amid decreasing oil prices in the global markets.

Basra crude exported to Asia shrugged $1.11, equivalent to 1.08%, on the final session this week, settling at $101.76 a barrel.

The net loss this week amounted to $8.04, %7.32.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $103.22 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $107.40 and $107.83 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) reported $107.08, while Angola's Girasol registered $105.59.

