Basra crude prices to Asian markets surge on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-27T06:59:28+0000
Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $4.77, equivalent to 4.511%, settling at $96.95, while the intermediate reached $98.07; $4.77, equivalent to 4.94%.

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250 GMT, down 5 cents, or 0.05%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $95.07 a barrel. WTI had climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session.

