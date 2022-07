Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $6.06, equivalent to 6.67%, settling at $96.95, while the intermediate reached $100.30; $6.06, equivalent to 6.43%.

Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens.