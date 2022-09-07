Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-07T09:14:28+0000
Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $0.99, equivalent to 1.10%, settling at $90.59, while the intermediate reached $95.19; $0.99, equivalent to 1.05%.

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.08, or 1.2%, to $91.75 a barrel by 0644 GMT after slipping 3% in the previous session. The contract hit a session low of $91.20, the lowest since Feb. 18.

