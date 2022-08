Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $1.75, equivalent to 1.92%, settling at $92.91, while the intermediate reached $97.01; $1.75, equivalent to 1.84%.

Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn.