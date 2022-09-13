Report

Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-13T07:16:40+0000
Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Tuesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $1.66, equivalent to 2.04%, settling at $83.07, while the intermediate reached $87.47; $1.66, equivalent to 1.93%.

Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

Brent crude slid 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $93.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while WTI crude declined by 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, snapping a three-day rally.

