Basra crude oil prices decline amidst global market uncertainty

Shafaq News/ Despite the global uptick in oil prices, Basra Heavy and Medium crude oil experienced a notable drop on Thursday, reflecting market volatility amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Basra Heavy crude prices fell by $2.06, reaching $82.65 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude prices also decreased by $2.06, settling at $85.80 per barrel.
The international oil market saw increased prices due to mounting concerns among investors about the potential impact of the Middle East conflict on regional oil supplies.