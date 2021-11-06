Basra Light oil record it’s second weekly loss within two months

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Basra Light Crude price dropped to record the second weekly loss in two months.

Although Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday, by $1.07 to reach $82.20, it achieved a weekly loss of 1.64, or 1.96%.

Brent crude also rose in its last session before closing by $2.20 to reach $82.74, achieving a weekly loss of $1.15, or 1.94% in a week.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude was settled, rising by 2.46 to reach $81.27 a barrel, but it also achieved a weekly loss, to $2.3, or 2.75%.