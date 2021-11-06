Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra Light oil record it’s second weekly loss within two months

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-06T07:51:23+0000
Basra Light oil record it’s second weekly loss within two months

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Basra Light Crude price dropped to record the second weekly loss in two months.

 Although Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday, by $1.07 to reach $82.20, it achieved a weekly loss of 1.64, or 1.96%.

 Brent crude also rose in its last session before closing by $2.20 to reach $82.74,  achieving a weekly loss of $1.15, or 1.94% in a week.

 The US West Texas Intermediate crude was settled, rising by 2.46 to reach $81.27 a barrel, but it also achieved a weekly loss, to $2.3, or 2.75%.

related

Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Date: 2021-04-28 06:33:17
Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Date: 2021-08-25 10:49:44
Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes

Basra Light Oil recorded a weekly loss, the first in two months

Date: 2021-10-30 07:17:52
Basra Light Oil recorded a weekly loss, the first in two months

Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.44 dollars

Date: 2021-05-19 07:07:22
Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.44 dollars

Basra Light crude declines today

Date: 2021-09-01 09:38:07
Basra Light crude declines today

Basra light crude climbs today

Date: 2021-11-02 07:26:03
Basra light crude climbs today

Basra Light Crude price reaches 70.18 dollars

Date: 2021-06-02 08:14:54
Basra Light Crude price reaches 70.18 dollars

Basra Light crude declines today

Date: 2021-09-08 08:16:19
Basra Light crude declines today