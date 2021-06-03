Basra Light Crude price reaches 71.17 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Thursday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 71.17 dollars; in time, Basra heavy crude witnessed an increase to 67.02 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 69.94 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 70.00 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 69.71 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 70.15 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 71.84 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 69.28 dollars.