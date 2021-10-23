Basra Light Crude achieves 81 cents profit within a week
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-23T08:25:28+0000
Shafaq News/ The international oil market data reported, on Saturday, that the price of Basra Light oil achieved profits of 81 cents per barrel during the past week.
Basra crude climbed in its last session by 70 cents to reach $84.59 and achieved weekly gains of 81 cents, or 97%.
Although Basra Heavy crude fell in its last session by $1.26 to reach $78.47, it also recorded weekly gains of 21 cents or 0.27%.
In its last session, Brent crude rose by 1.09% to reach 85.53 dollars and achieved weekly profits of 67 cents, or 0.79% in a week.
The US West Texas Intermediate crude was also settled, with a rise of 1.53%, to reach $83.76 a barrel, to record weekly profits of $1.48, or the equivalent of 1.8 percent.
related
Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars
Date: 2021-04-28 06:33:17
Basra light trumps other OPEC crudes
Date: 2021-08-25 10:49:44
Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.44 dollars
Date: 2021-05-19 07:07:22
Basra Light crude declines today
Date: 2021-09-01 09:38:07
Basra Light Crude price reaches 70.18 dollars
Date: 2021-06-02 08:14:54
Basra Light crude declines today
Date: 2021-09-08 08:16:19
Basra Light Crude price reaches 71.17 dollars
Date: 2021-06-03 06:53:45
Basra light drops, other OPEC crudes climbs
Date: 2021-09-15 06:44:03