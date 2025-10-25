Austria targets deeper economic ties with Iraq

Shafaq News – Vienna

Austria is seeking to expand investments and deepen economic cooperation with Iraq, Austrian Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Nicolas Marschke confirmed on Saturday.

A statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported that Marschke met with Ambassador Mohammad Hussein Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom in Vienna, highlighting Iraq’s significance as a key player in the Arab region. The two sides also committed to ongoing coordination and consultations to advance existing agreements and foster broader cooperation beneficial to both nations.

Trade between the two countries has steadily increased over the past five years. A 2024 report from Iraq’s Ministry of Trade noted that Austria’s exports to Iraq rose from roughly $79.9 million in 2018 to $110 million in 2023, reaching $133.7 million in 2024. Machinery, pharmaceuticals, and electrical equipment are among the main traded goods.