Iraq ranks fourth among Turkey's largest importers; exports Surge

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that Iraq secured the fourth position among the largest importers from Turkey in July, as Turkish exports and imports experienced growth of 8.3% and 10.5%, respectively.

According to a report by the authority, Turkey's exports for July amounted to $20.078 billion, marking an 8.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Concurrently, Turkey's imports in July reached $32.285 billion, reflecting a 10.5% surge compared to last year's corresponding period.

The report further highlighted that Iraq emerged as the fourth-largest destination for Turkey's exports worldwide in July, with a total value of $978 million. Germany maintained its position as the leading partner country for Turkish exports, with $1.673 billion, followed by Italy in second place with $1.103 billion. The United States ranked third with $1.101 billion, while the United Kingdom secured the fifth position with $962 million.

The Turkish Statistics Authority pointed out that the collective share of the first five countries in total exports reached 29% in May 2023.

Iraq predominantly imports commodities, goods, and foodstuffs from neighboring nations, particularly Turkey and Iran. Iraq also receives imports from Arab Gulf countries and Jordan, albeit to a lesser extent.