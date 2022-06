Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to Amman, Haidar al-Athari, commented today on the "Shy" trade exchange between Iraq and Jordan.

Al-Athari said in a speech today that the amount of trade exchange between the two countries is low, given the remarkable cooperation and strong ties between Amman and Baghdad.

He noted that Jordan's exports to Iraq were valued at US$616, and imported 83-million dollars worth of goods from it.