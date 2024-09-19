Iraqi court sentences three ISIS members to death

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday that the Central Criminal Court has sentenced three individuals to death for their affiliation with ISIS.

The council’s media center stated that “the three convicted terrorists participated in attacks against security forces in Al-Anbar and Saladin governorates with the intent of instilling fear and terror among innocent civilians.”

The court's decisions were based on Article 4/1 and in reference to Article 2/1, 3, and 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

ISIS had overrun large areas of Iraq, roughly one-third of the country’s territory, in mid-2014. The group committed atrocities and imposed strict laws on civilians, particularly targeting minority communities of different sects and religions.

In 2017, Iraqi security forces, supported by the US-led coalition, defeated the militant group after a three-year military campaign.