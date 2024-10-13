Iraqi judiciary sentences ISIS financier to life imprisonment

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Central Criminal Court sentenced an individual to life imprisonment for financing the ISIS terrorist organization, according to the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council

“The convict financed the ISIS terrorist entity with sums of money through a company that mediates the sale and purchase of foreign currency with the intention of money laundering and financing terrorist operations,” the council's media center said in a statement today, adding, “The verdict was issued based on the provisions of Article 37 of the Penal Code.”

About Article 37

Article 37 of Iraq's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law No. 39 of 2015 emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in combating financial crimes. It grants Iraqi authorities the ability to exchange information and collaborate with foreign countries and international organizations on matters related to money laundering and terrorism financing. The article also facilitates Iraq’s participation in investigations, inquiries, and judicial proceedings involving these crimes, while allowing for mutual legal assistance and the enforcement of foreign court rulings, in line with Iraq’s local laws and international agreements.

How ISIS Is Financed In Iraq?

ISIS in Iraq has been financed through a combination of illicit activities, such as extortion, smuggling, and looting. One of the primary sources of revenue for ISIS was the control of oil fields, where they smuggled and sold oil on the black market. Additionally, ISIS taxed local populations in areas under its control, collected ransom from kidnappings, and engaged in the theft and sale of antiquities. The group also engaged in smuggling weapons and human trafficking, and at times received external financial support from sympathizers abroad, further fueling its operations. While ISIS has lost much of its territorial control, sleeper cells continue to rely on extortion and smuggling to maintain financial resources.

ISIS has also benefited from external funding sources, primarily through donations from individuals and organizations globally. Supporters within extremist networks have contributed financial resources to help sustain the group's activities. Additionally, foreign fighters who joined ISIS often brought funds with them, further bolstering the group's financial capabilities.