UPDATE: Iraqi airstrike kills ISIS members; six arrested in Kirkuk operation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iraqi airstrike has killed several ISIS members, while a joint security force has arrested six militants in a northern Kirkuk operation, security sources said on Thursday.

According to a security source, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets targeted ISIS positions on the outskirts of the villages of Al-Attashana and Al-Zaka, near Dibis district, about 65 kilometers northwest of Kirkuk.

The source told Shafaq News that the airstrike hit ISIS positions, resulting in the death of several militants. “A joint force then raided the sites and is currently investigating to identify the terrorists killed in the strike.”

In a related development, the source confirmed that a joint force successfully apprehended six ISIS members during an operation in the vicinity of Dibis. Among those arrested was a high-profile terrorist.