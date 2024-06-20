Iraqi airstrike kills senior ISIS leader, three militants in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iraqi airstrike eliminated a senior ISIS leader and three other militants in southwestern Kirkuk, a security source reported.

"The Iraqi Air Force, following precise intelligence from security agencies, conducted an airstrike on the outskirts of Riyadh, 55 km southwest of Kirkuk," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The strike resulted in the deaths of the four-members ISIS cell, including a high-ranking leader of the terrorist organization."

Despite their 2017 defeat, ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces.

ISIS militants have adapted by forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, complicating efforts by security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.