Iran expresses readiness to double commercial exchange with Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-17T18:21:23+0000
Iran expresses readiness to double commercial exchange with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomatic Affairs, Mahdi Safari, stressed today the need to double commercial exchange with Iraq.

Safari said during the Iranian Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Committee's meeting, that the border problems with Iraq must be resolved to double the commercial exchange.

In addition, Safari presented a report on his recent visits to Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region to identify obstacles that hinder the development of economic relations.

