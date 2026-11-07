Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has authorized exports of locally grown rice, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Saturday, after production reached levels sufficient to meet domestic demand and supply foreign markets.

The decision aims to support domestic production and expand agricultural exports, the ministry said, adding that it will coordinate with relevant authorities to streamline administrative and logistical procedures for farmers and exporters, supporting the economy and diversifying sources of income.

Water shortages severely restricted rice cultivation in 2025, when the ministry reduced the allocated area to just 200 dunams to preserve seed varieties. In May 2026, the Agriculture and Water Resources ministries approved a summer farming plan allocating approximately 90,500 hectares to rice cultivation, with planting scheduled to begin on June 20.

On June 19, 2026, the ministry lifted restrictions on rice cultivation as a strategic crop following improvements in water reserves.