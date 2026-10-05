Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Line, the country's national maritime carrier, is set to resume commercial shipping operations in the Gulf on Oct. 15, more than five decades after its vessels last operated on regional routes, the Ministry of Transport said on Monday.

Its first voyage will depart from Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates and head to Umm Qasr Port in Iraq.

"The return to service is expected to support cargo movement through Iraqi ports, facilitate trade with countries in the region and expand the national carrier's presence on regional maritime routes," the ministry said.

Iraqi cargo ships last operated on regional routes in the mid-1960s.