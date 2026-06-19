World Cup 2026 June 20 preview: Brazil seek first win

Shafaq News

Five World Cup matches fall on Saturday’s Baghdad schedule, with Scotland facing Morocco at 01:00, Brazil meeting Haiti at 03:30, Turkiye playing Paraguay at 06:00, the Netherlands facing Sweden at 20:00, and Germany meeting Ivory Coast at 23:00.

Scotland vs Morocco

The day opens with Group C pressure in Boston, where Scotland face Morocco at Boston Stadium after taking different but encouraging starts from their opening matches.

Scotland began with a 1-0 win over Haiti, putting Steve Clarke’s side in position to move close to a historic knockout-stage place. Clarke has warned that Morocco are “the real deal,” pointing to the pace, power, and technical level of a side that reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals and opened this tournament with a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Morocco enter with confidence after that result against the five-time champions. Their balance between Achraf Hakimi’s width, midfield control, and fast transitions gives the match a clear tactical edge, while Scotland are likely to rely again on organization, set pieces, and the energy of their travelling support, which has already made Boston one of the loudest stops of their campaign.

Brazil vs Haiti

Brazil then face Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium in a Group C match that carries pressure for both sides for very different reasons.

Brazil opened with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s team searching for rhythm, balance, and a first win. Neymar will not travel for the match as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, keeping Brazil without their record scorer and increasing the focus on the rest of Ancelotti’s attack.

For Haiti, the match is a rare World Cup stage against one of football’s most decorated teams. Sebastien Migne’s side lost 1-0 to Scotland in their opener, but their return to the tournament for the first time since 1974 has already given the country a powerful symbolic moment. Against Brazil, Haiti have little to lose and a chance to turn discipline, running, and national pride into a difficult night for the favorite.

Turkiye vs Paraguay

The early Baghdad schedule then moves to Group D, where Turkiye and Paraguay meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in a match already shaped like an elimination fight.

Both teams opened with defeats. Turkiye lost 2-0 to Australia despite controlling long spells and creating chances, while Paraguay were beaten 4-1 by the United States. Gustavo Alfaro has put the pressure on himself, defending his players and describing the Turkiye match as a final for both sides.

Turkiye need more end product from a talented attacking group led by Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz. Paraguay, meanwhile, need to recover the defensive structure and aggression that carried them through qualifying. With the United States and Australia already ahead in Group D, defeat would leave either side close to the exit.

Netherlands vs Sweden

Later on Saturday, the Netherlands and Sweden meet at Houston Stadium in one of the day’s strongest European matchups.

Sweden enter on a high after beating Tunisia 5-1, their biggest scoring performance at a World Cup in decades. Under Graham Potter, Sweden have looked more compact and direct, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres giving them one of the tournament’s most dangerous forward pairings.

The Netherlands are under more pressure after a 2-2 draw with Japan, where Ronald Koeman’s side failed to protect their lead. Memphis Depay’s fitness remains a concern after recent thigh trouble, while Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries, and Virgil van Dijk will be central to the Dutch response.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

The day closes in Toronto with Germany against Ivory Coast, a Group E meeting between two opening-match winners.

Germany began with a 7-1 win over Curacao, giving Julian Nagelsmann’s side immediate control of the group and a chance to all but secure qualification. The four-time champions enter with attacking momentum and the expectation that they will dictate the ball again at Toronto Stadium.

Ivory Coast, however, arrive with their own confidence after a 1-0 win over Ecuador, sealed by Amad Diallo’s late goal. Emerse Fae’s side are not expected to dominate possession, but their pace, physicality, and counterattacking threat make them a harder test than Germany’s opener.

Striker Elye Wahi has also been cleared to travel to Canada for the Germany match after an earlier visa issue, adding another attacking option for Ivory Coast in a fixture that could decide early control of Group E.