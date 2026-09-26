Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester City has reportedly been found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League charges in its long-running financial case, but the ruling has not been officially published and no punishment has yet been announced.

The Athletic and The Times reported on September 25 that an independent commission upheld all but one charge. The Premier League declined to comment, citing confidentiality.

The 115 charges were announced in February 2023 after a four-year Premier League investigation. They comprise 54 alleged failures to provide accurate financial information from 2009-10 to 2017-18, 14 relating to player and manager payments, five concerning UEFA financial rules, seven involving Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, and 35 alleging failure to cooperate with the league’s investigation between December 2018 and February 2023.

City has denied wrongdoing throughout. Its independent commission hearing began on September 16, 2024, and lasted about 10 weeks.

Responding to Friday’s reports, City said the Premier League process “remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed.” Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told supporters on Saturday that the process still had “a long way to run” and said the club remained confident of proving its innocence.

No sanction has been made public, but Premier League disciplinary rules allow a range of penalties, including financial sanctions, points deductions, and suspension, while expulsion can be recommended. City is expected to appeal, and both sides have 14 days to challenge the decision.