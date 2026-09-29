Shafaq News- Jeddah

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 2-0 on Tuesday to finish top of Gulf Cup 27 Group A with three wins from three matches.

Iraq entered the match needing a draw to secure a semifinal place but failed to score at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, ending the group stage on four points.

Saudi Arabia had already qualified after beating Kuwait 1-0 and Oman 3-0 in their first two matches.

Iraq opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Oman before beating Kuwait 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner.