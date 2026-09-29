Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned 10 individuals and entities for allegedly helping Iran’s Defense Ministry procure weapons and components through networks spanning several countries.

The measures are part of Washington’s “Operation Economic Outcast,” a broader campaign aimed at isolating Iran economically and disrupting its military procurement networks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department would continue targeting those providing material, technological or financial support to Tehran.

Among those sanctioned was Seyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabaei, whom the Treasury identified as Iran’s Defense Ministry representative in Beijing. It said he coordinates purchases of weapons systems and dual-use components from China.

The department also targeted Iran-based Kaushkam Asia Research and Development, accusing it of buying electronic components for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, which develops drones and military aircraft, and for Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group, which is linked to Iran’s solid-fuel ballistic missile program.

Kaushkam manager Ali Fotout Ahmadi was also sanctioned, along with Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology and representatives Li Fen and Parisa Laleh, whom the Treasury accused of helping the company obtain electronic components and evade sanctions and export controls.

A second network centered on Pakistan-based businessman Wasim Pasha Tajammal and his Cavalier Group.

The Treasury Department said Tajammal and the group acted as intermediaries for Iran’s Defense Ministry, using business networks to procure and distribute weapons on its behalf.

The sanctions also covered three companies linked to Tajammal: Pakistan-based Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited, Cavalier Dynamics Technologies in Saudi Arabia and Cavalier Dynamics Technology Trading Joint Stock Company in Turkiye.