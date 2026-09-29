Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Ministers voted Tuesday during its 21st regular session to approve a draft law governing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), referring it to parliament for a vote in accordance with the Constitution.

Earlier, Informed sources told Shafaq News that the two amended drafts on the structure of the PMF Commission and its service and retirement system are nearing referral to Iraq’s parliament after several contentious provisions, including those facing what the sources described as a “US veto,” were removed. The sources said some provisions of the two PMF bills still face US objections. The final versions will therefore be referred to parliament to begin the formal legislative process.

Read more:Iraq's PMF Service and Retirement Law: Is political exploitation inevitable?

Regarding the anti-corruption campaign and recovering illicitly obtained funds, the Council also voted to form a committee to coordinate with the Jordanian side on establishing a joint team tasked with developing a shared framework for recovering Iraqi funds held in Jordan and settling outstanding debts under the terms of the Paris Club agreement, while safeguarding Iraq’s legal rights.