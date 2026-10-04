Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Philippines has withdrawn from a planned friendly against Iraq in Basra after giving preliminary approval to the match about two months ago, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The withdrawal followed the Iraqi Football Association’s “failure” to honor a preliminary agreement to cover the Philippine delegation’s transportation, meals, and other logistical expenses.

The Iraqi federation had contacted the Palestinian Football Association about replacing the Philippines. Iraq’s November program now includes a four-team tournament in Basra with Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon.

WinWin reported, citing sources, that head coach Graham Arnold wanted an East Asian opponent as part of Iraq’s preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Iraq was drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Tajikistan, and Singapore.