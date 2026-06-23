Norway advance, Algeria survive Group J in World Cup night

Shafaq News- New Jersey/ Santa Clara

Norway advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds and Algeria kept its campaign alive on Monday, after Norway beat Senegal 3-2 and Algeria came from behind to defeat Jordan 2-1.

Norway vs Senegal

Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway at MetLife Stadium, adding to Marcus Holmgren Pedersen’s goal, while Ismaila Sarr struck twice for Senegal in a match that stayed open until the final minutes.

Norway’s second win from two Group I matches moved it onto six points alongside France, with both teams already through before their final group meeting. Senegal remained without a point after two defeats and will face Iraq, also on zero points, in the final round.

Jordan vs Algeria

Jordan led Algeria 1-0 at halftime after Nizar Al-Rashdan scored in the 36th minute, but Algeria responded after the break through Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Benbouali equalized in the 69th minute with a header before Gouiri scored the winner in the 82nd, with the goal confirmed following a VAR review.

The victory gave Algeria its first points of the tournament after losing 3-0 to Argentina, while Jordan suffered a second straight defeat after its 3-1 loss to Austria.

Algeria will now face Austria in a decisive final group match, while Jordan must beat Argentina and rely on other results to keep any qualification hope alive.